Tractor Girls Beat Cardiff to Progress in FAWNL Cup
Sunday, 5th Nov 2023 16:12

Ipswich Town Women progressed to the last eight of the FAWNL Cup via a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City at Amdani Hi Arena this afternoon.

The Tractor Girls had already gone close - Lucy O’Brien had hit the crossbar - when Natasha Thomas netted the opener in the 72nd minute.

Sub Sophie Peskett had got to the byline before cutting back to Thomas, who finished from inside the six-yard box.

Peskett was also involved in the second goal after being tripped inside the penalty area. Another sub, Bonnie Horwood, hit the top corner from the spot.

Town: Hartley Mitchell, Boswell, Williams, Hughes (Wearing 90), Evans (Horwood 73), Robertson (c), Barker (Peskett 65), O’Brien, Guning-Williams, Thomas. Unused: Smith, E Williams.


Photo: Ross Halls



