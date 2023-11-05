Ward Joins Braintree On Loan

Sunday, 5th Nov 2023 23:05

Blues youngster Matt Ward has joined National League South Braintree Town on loan.

Ward made his debut as a 74th-minute sub for the Iron in yesterday’s 4-1 victory over Havant & Waterlooville at Cressing Road, assisting the third goal with a cross which Aaron Blair nodded home only two minutes after taking to the field.

The 20-year-old, who is contracted to the Blues until next summer, spent three months on loan with League of Ireland Premier Division Derry City earlier in the year and missed the start of this season due to injury.

Ex-Town winger Reggie Lambe, 32, scored Braintree’s fourth goal having joined them in the close season after leaving AFC Sudbury.









Photo: Matchday Images