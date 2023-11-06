U21s in Action at Charlton

Monday, 6th Nov 2023 10:25

Town’s U21s are in action away against Charlton Athletic at their Sparrows Lane training ground this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently fourth in Professional Development League Two South with the Addicks eighth.

Town’s second string are unbeaten in their last four in PDL2 South, winning three. Last Tuesday, Ash Boatswain (pictured) netted both goals as the Blues defeated 10-man Colchester United 2-0 at Needham Market’s Bloomfields.

The South Londoners are streaming this afternoon’s match on their CharltonTV service for £4.









Photo: TWTD