Harness in Team of the Week

Monday, 6th Nov 2023 11:47

Blues forward Marcus Harness has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his two-goal heroics as Town came form two goals down to draw 2-2 at Birmingham on Saturday.

Harness came off the bench in the 72nd minute and netted his first seven minutes later and the leveller in the final scheduled minute to see the Blues to a point.

Photo: Matchday Images

dirtydingusmagee added 11:50 - Nov 6

been playing very well . 1

itfckenty added 12:19 - Nov 6

fully deserved. 1