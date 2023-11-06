Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Harness in Team of the Week
Monday, 6th Nov 2023 11:47

Blues forward Marcus Harness has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his two-goal heroics as Town came form two goals down to draw 2-2 at Birmingham on Saturday.

Harness came off the bench in the 72nd minute and netted his first seven minutes later and the leveller in the final scheduled minute to see the Blues to a point.

Birmingham defender Ethan Laird is also named in the select XI.



Photo: Matchday Images



dirtydingusmagee added 11:50 - Nov 6
been playing very well .
1

itfckenty added 12:19 - Nov 6
fully deserved.
1

SamWhiteUK added 12:31 - Nov 6
Thought Laird played very very well as well.
0


