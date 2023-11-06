U21s Thrashed at Charlton

Monday, 6th Nov 2023 15:21 by Blair Ferguson Ipswich Town U21s' four-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end as they were beaten 5-0 by Charlton Athletic at their Sparrows Lane training ground. A first-half goal from Henry Rylah was followed by four in the second from Tolu Ladapo, Patrick Casey, Micah Mbick and Ollie Hobden in a comfortable afternoon for the Addicks. Town's Republic of Ireland U19 international right-back Edwin Adbaje (pictured) completed 45 minutes on his return from injury following ankle surgery at the end of last season and was one of three changes from the victory against Watford U21s. Woody Williamson replaced Henry Gray in goal and left-back Ayyuba Jambang came in for Michael Lavin. After a slow start to the game, chances came for both sides. Ryan Carr, skippering the Blues, received the ball on the edge of the box following Harry Barbrook's corner, but his dragged shot across the box was poked wide of the right post by Nico Valentine. The hosts began to show their threat in the 17th minute with Harvey Kedwell's shot forcing a low diving save from Williamson. The Blues' keeper pushed the ball into the path of Casey, but his close-range shot was blocked and eventually cleared. Charlton's pressure didn't relent and they found an opener three minutes later. A long ball down the right side was misjudged by Agbaje, allowing Rylah to break into the box. The recovering Agbaje blocked his initial cross, but the ball fell back to the winger, who hit it confidently across Williamson into the bottom left corner. It took until the 39th minute for Ipswich to seriously threaten the Charlton goal again. Valentine did well to make space for a cross inside the area, finding an unmarked Ashley Boatswain who couldn't quite get above the ball and headed over at the back post. The Addicks pushed on again towards the end of the first half with Jason Adigun's low shot across goal needing the outstretched fingers of Williamson to push it past the post. Williamson was called into action before the break. The Blues defence lost possession on the edge of their area, allowing Adigun to burst into the box. The Scotland U19 international keeper did well to save the low shot, but somehow the ball squirmed out between three players and towards the goal line before eventually being cleared. Despite starting the second half brightly, Ipswich conceded again on the hour mark. Adigun, who impressed throughout, made space in the right of the area and drifted the ball to the back post for Ladapo to head in unopposed. Any chance of an Ipswich comeback was removed in the 74th minute with Jacob Mazionis's poor clearance falling to Casey halfway between the centre circle and the Ipswich goal. The midfielder took one touch out of his feet and swept the ball over Williamson into an empty net. Charlton kept the pressure going and extended their lead further in the 89th minute. Loose marking gave Mbick plenty of space to guide a header in from Kedwell's free-kick. Hobden completed the scoring in the 93rd minute with a well-placed right-foot drive across goal from the right side of the six-yard box. Charlton U21s: Adegoke, Chin (Hobden 69), Laqeretabua, Toure, Bower (Roddy 74), Gough, Kedwell (c), Adigun, Rylah, Casey (Mbick 74), Ladapo (Mwamba 83). Unused: Molyneux. Town U21s: Williamson, Jambang, Agbaje (Lavin 45), Mazionis, H Barbrook, Carr (C), Roberts (Oudnie-Morgan 65), Foyo, Valentine, Ayinde (Okunowo 71), Boatswain. Unused: Cullum, Ayoola.

