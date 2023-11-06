McKenna: Williams to Be Assessed

Monday, 6th Nov 2023 15:59 Town boss Kieran McKenna says full-back Brandon Williams was due to be assessed today before a decision would be made on whether he would travel to Rotherham for tomorrow evening’s live Sky game at the New York Stadium. The on-loan Manchester United man missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Birmingham having been ill but was showing signs of improvement on Sunday. “He was a little bit better yesterday,” McKenna told TownTV. “He still hasn’t trained yet, so we’ll have to assess how he is today and whether he’s going to make it in time to travel on this one or not. We’ll have to wait and see.” Aside from Williams, only Wes Burns (shoulder) and Lee Evans (knee) are currently on the sidelines.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Hatman2 added 16:09 - Nov 6

Would love Brandon to be involved but suspect it makes more sense to let him avoid the travel, rest up, and get good training sessions in Wed/Thurs/Fri ahead of Saturday at home to Swansea. Harry or Janoi could adequately cover this one. 5

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments