Veterans to Be Honoured at Swansea Match

Monday, 6th Nov 2023 16:17 Hundreds of veterans are set to be honoured at Saturday’s home game against Swansea City with Town again teaming up with local social enterprise Combat2Coffee for its second annual Medals2Matches fixture. Veterans and serving armed forces personnel are being encouraged to wear their medals to Saturday’s match, the Blues’ designated Remembrance Day game, making them eligible for refreshments discounts throughout the stadium and FanZone. The club is also donating 100 tickets to members of the veterans community and Combat2Coffee support staff, with each recipient also receiving a specially designed HOAX Medals2Matches hoodie from Combat2Coffee. Nigel Seaman (pictured centre in photos), founder of Combat2Coffee, said: “Medals2Matches is a great way of honouring the heroes in our community. “There will be hundreds – if not thousands – of serving and former armed forces members in the stands every match. It is only right we recognise them for their service to this country. “It will be fantastic to see so many wearing their medals, following on from the success of last year’s event. “We hope it will act as a way for people to recognise the heroes who sit among them in the stands week in, week out.” Soldiers from RAF Wattisham will be supporting the club’s on-pitch tribute alongside club staff who have also previously served within the armed forces. A bugler from the East of England Co-op band will be performing The Last Post and leading supporters in a minute’s silence prior to kick-off. The Royal British Legion will be collecting donations in areas around Portman Road as well as in the hospitality areas and within the FanZone. Also in the FanZone, members of 7 Para Royal House Artillery will be on hand to educate and interact with supporters who wish to find out more about the regiment. “This is a hugely important event in our fixture calendar,” Mark Ashton, Town’s CEO, said. “Remembrance Day is a day very close to my heart as it runs in the family blood in serving our country. “The work that Nigel and everyone at Combat2Coffee is doing is truly fantastic and I am delighted to see Medals2Matches back again this year.” Jason Carter, director of HOAX (right in photos), added: “I was introduced to Nigel at this year’s Suffolk Show. He was an instantly likeable guy, full of energy and passion for the great work he does for veterans and their mental health. “When he asked if we would like to get involved with this year’s Medals2Matches, it was always going to be a big yes. “Like many people of my age, my grandad fought in WW2, receiving the Distinguished Conduct Medal from King George VI. “In my opinion he didn’t get to wear this medal enough, so giving service men and women an additional opportunity to show pride in their service is an amazing thing to be a small part of.”

Photo: ITFC



