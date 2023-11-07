Hutchinson: I Couldn't Have Made a Better Choice of Loan Club

Tuesday, 7th Nov 2023 06:00 Town loanee Omari Hutchinson has recalled his first experience of playing at Portman Road, which came as a member of the Arsenal U21 side almost two years ago when he earned the young Gunners a penalty shoot-out victory in an EFL Trophy tie. The teams – the Blues fielded Vaclav Hladky, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Kayden Jackson – drew 2-2 before the visitors triumphed 4-3 from the spot and when asked about what he remembered about the occasion, 20-year-old Hutchinson said: “I remember it being a tough game. “Kayden got two goals and for me it was my first time in what you would call an environment of proper men’s football with a big, noisy crowd. “We came back from being 2-0 down and Folarin Balogun scored the equaliser. Then it went to penalties and we were lucky enough to win and I scored the winning penalty.” Hutchinson also revealed that he did his homework before deciding to join Town on loan from Chelsea in the summer, adding: “I did think about that night when I played for Arsenal here but it was mainly the players I spoke to that helped me to decide. “I spoke to people who had been on loan at Ipswich previously and they were all very positive about the club and the manager as well. “I spoke to Harry Clarke, Tyreece John-Jules, Dom Thompson and Trevoh Chalobah, and they all had only positive things to say.

“In the future, if I get asked by young players who might have a chance of joining Ipswich on loan, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the club to them. “I couldn’t have made a better choice. The staff, the fans, they are all incredible and it’s definitely a club going in the right direction. “Everybody’s happy and there’s not a single bad thing to say about Ipswich. You even get Ed Sheeran turning up in the dressing room. “I couldn’t believe it when that happened. He was just smiling away and greeting everyone. He’s a great guy and also very humble.” Hutchinson was born in Redhill, Surrey, and first joined Chelsea’s academy when he was only five. He left and then rejoined the club before departing for a second time and switching to Charlton, where he was initially spotted demonstrating his skills in the car park at The Valley alongside brother Oshaye, who was already attending training sessions with the Addicks. He said: “I was doing a few skills in the car park with my brother and one of the scouts saw me. He invited me to join in the training with the younger boys and they ended up signing me. “I was there two years before I left and I had trials with Arsenal, Tottenham and Brentford. I also spent time with Crystal Palace, before taking a break for a year to play futsal.” Hutchinson joined Arsenal at U12 level and in November 2020 he signed his first professional contract. In January 2022 he was an unused substitute in an FA Cup third-round tie at Nottingham Forest, which the hosts won 1-0. Six months later, after he had been called up to represent Jamaica at senior international level, he was back at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea paid the Gunners an undisclosed fee and he made his debut as a substitute in January this year, coming off the bench in a 1-0 home defeat by Manchester City. Hutchinson, who has also won England U17 and U19 caps, again came off the bench just three days later in an FA Cup third round tie against the same opposition, City winning 4-0 in a game played at the Etihad Stadium. Clearly delighted with his choice of loan club for the current campaign, Hutchinson added: “It’s fantastic to be a part of what’s happening at the club. The boys are all very hard-working and everyone is focusing on what they need to do. “We train very well and we’re like a family in the way everyone gets along. That’s a big part of the reason we are doing so well and if it continues, I think we are going to have a successful season.” Asked if he expected to go on and add to his solitary Premier League appearance, Hutchinson replied: “I do believe in myself and I have confidence that I can get there, but right now I am only focused on Ipswich and the Championship. “The experience I had in the Premier League, playing against one of the best teams in the world, was brilliant and I want more of that in the future. For now, though, I am only looking at doing my best for Ipswich Town. “I have loved my time with Arsenal and Chelsea but in terms of who has influenced me I couldn’t really single out one from the many top players I have trained and played alongside. “Actually, I would have to mention Bakary Sako, although all the players have helped in one way or another. They all have a leader mentality and that rubs off on the younger lads.”

Photo: Matchday Images



You are very welcome here and if you would like to stay longer, I am sure that no one would object. You bring an extra dimension to our attacks which is always positive.

