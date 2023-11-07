Hutchinson: Special Moment to Meet Pele

Tuesday, 7th Nov 2023 06:00 Town loanee Omari Hutchinson has revealed he earned a thumbs-up at the age of 12 from the great Pele after the Brazilian legend praised the youngster’s range of skills in a South London youth tournament. Also present on the day were the well-known football content creators F2Freestylers and they invited him to star in a video on their YouTube channel. Showcasing Hutchinson’s talent, the video has amassed over four million views. Hutchinson, 20, said: “There was a tournament going on and some people were visiting, including Pele. When the tournament finished we all got together and there was one boy picked from every team to put on a bit of a show with their various skills. “I actually sat next to Pele and I took a picture of us together. He said he was impressed with my skills, but we didn’t really speak much. “It was a special moment for me to meet him because my grandma was always saying I reminded her of Pele, so he was always one of my favourites and I never thought I would have a chance to meet him. “My family are extremely proud of me, my parents, my brothers, everyone, they all support me in what I’m trying to achieve and I want to make them even more proud in the future.” Hutchinson also featured in the Amazon Original sports docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal, a behind the scenes, fly on the wall documentary that focused on events at the club during the 2021/22 campaign, but despite all that he admits he was nervous about joining Town from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal in the summer. He said: “With it being my first loan move I didn’t really know what to expect. I was quite nervous but I knew I had the ability and the personality to help the team. I settled in quickly and soon felt comfortable being a part of the squad, and the fact that we have been getting good results has also helped.

“I’m always up for a challenge and after speaking to the manager, Kieran McKenna, I was ready for it. I didn’t really care much about anything else because he convinced me that I would develop at Ipswich and that’s what has happened. That was always the main objective in going out on loan, so it has worked out really well. R.I.P Pele The King ⚽️ 👑 Blessed to have met you, Your Legacy Shall Live On 💔🙏🏾🕊️ pic.twitter.com/5KoxcV2u0m — Omari Hutchinson (@omarihutch7) December 29, 2022 “The team is doing well, everyone is working really hard and I am improving as a player through being a part of it. The manager is just the best, tactically and as a personality. “I’ve got nothing but positive stuff to say about him and the way he works, not just with the squad but individually as well in his one-to-one dealings with us. Believe me, every day is a good day at this club. “I truly believe, 100 per cent, that I’m a better player than I was when I first arrived. On and off the ball, I look back with the manager at clips from games I have played in, so I’m always learning and studying the things I have to do to improve my game. “I am better both on and off the ball, and I’m learning about what I have to do to help out my teammates, even if I’m an attacker. That’s what I have implemented into my game and it is definitely paying off. “The nerves soon disappeared after I came into the club. As soon as I came here the skipper introduced me to everyone. Chappers [Conor Chaplin] as well, in fact all the players, made me feel welcome and took me under their wing.” Asked if had regular contact with parent club Chelsea, he added: “I get calls after every game from the loans manager to see how I’m doing and we run through the things I need to improve on and the stuff I’ve been doing well. That’s basically how it works.” Hutchinson has featured in 13 of Town’s 14 league fixtures this season – four starts and another nine appearances off the bench – and his one Championship goal was one to remember as it earned three points down at Southampton. He was also on target in the Carabao Cup home clash with Wolves, launching Town’s excellent comeback to win 3-2 after being 2-0 down inside the first 15 minutes. Next up is tonight’s rearranged visit to struggling Rotherham, which was postponed on 20th October after the River Don burst its banks, the decision only being made public at 5pm by which time the Blues party and a number of fans were already in South Yorkshire. Hutchinson added: “It’s always frustrating for everyone, players and supporters alike, when you travel away for a game and it’s called off. “But as players we are always prepared to win, no matter who we are playing. Our mentality is just to take the games as they come and try to win, and it will be no different at Rotherham tonight. We’re ready, we’re always ready.” Victory will take the Blues to within one point of leaders Leicester and also extend the gap to third-placed Leeds to 10. But Hutchinson said: “To be honest, I haven’t heard even one voice talking about the table and where we need to be, what position we’ll be in if we win, that sort of stuff. “We don’t focus on that side of it, only the game and trying to win it. We’re not fazed by anything else.”

MK1 added 06:19 - Nov 7

I was lucky enough to meet the great man on a couple of occasions. A true gent who always had time for football folk. 0

