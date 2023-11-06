Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Women to Host Portsmouth in FAWNL Cup
Monday, 6th Nov 2023 20:04

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home to Portsmouth in the quarter-finals of the FAWNL Cup.

The tie will be played on Sunday 28th January, the Blues having beaten Cardiff City 2-0 away yesterday to secure their place in the third round of the competition.


Photo: Sipa USA



