Town Women to Host Portsmouth in FAWNL Cup
Monday, 6th Nov 2023 20:04
Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home to Portsmouth in the quarter-finals of the FAWNL Cup.
The tie will be played on Sunday 28th January, the Blues having beaten Cardiff City 2-0 away yesterday to secure their place in the third round of the competition.
Photo: Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]