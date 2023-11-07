Slicker Named in Scotland U21s Squad

Tuesday, 7th Nov 2023 09:44

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker has been named in the Scotland U21s squad for their Euro 2025 qualifiers in Belgium and Hungary during the upcoming international break.

The Scots travel to Roeselare to face the Belgians on Friday 17th November, then visit Budapest to take on the Hungarians at the Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium on Tuesday 21st November.

Manchester-born Slicker, 21, who has previously won 10 U21s caps, qualifies for Scotland through his Glaswegian father.

The Scots are currently third in their group having played three matches, winning two and losing to Spain, the leaders.

Scotland U21s: Matthew Anderson FC Admira Wacker Modling, Connor Barron Aberdeen, Ibane Bowat TSV Hartberg (on loan from Fulham), Kieron Bowie Northampton Town (on loan from Fulham), Lyall Cameron Dundee, Tommy Conway Bristol City, Ben Doak Liverpool, Josh Doig Hellas Verona, Ryan Duncan Aberdeen, Max Johnston SK Sturm Graz, Leon King Rangers, Emilio Lawrence Manchester City, Alex Lowry Heart of Midlothian (on loan from Rangers), Ben McPherson Queen's Park (on from from Celtic), Dire Mebude KVC Westerlo, Michael Mellon Morecambe (on loan from Burnley), Liam Morrison Wigan Athletic (on loan from Bayern Munich), Jeremiah Mullen (Leeds United), Lewis Neilson Partick Thistle (on loan from Heart of Midlothian), Jack Newman Dundee United, Cieran Slicker Ipswich Town, Jude Smith Newcastle United, Robbie Ure RSCA Futures.





Photo: Matchday Images