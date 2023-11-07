Town Youngsters Face Wanderers in Premier Cup

Tuesday, 7th Nov 2023 10:18 A young Town side is in Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final action against Ipswich Wanderers at Humber Doucy Lane this evening (KO 7.45pm). The Blues field an U18s side usually augmented with one or two U21s players in the competition. In the last round Town beat Southern League Premier Division Central side AFC Sudbury 5-3 on penalties at The MEL Group Stadium following a 0-0 draw. MATCHDAY at The Doucy: @_iwfc v @IpswichTown

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup

Tue 7th Nov 7.45pm

Entry £10/£7/£3 (season tickets not valid)

Printed progs £2.50

50/50 tickets

Hot food

Cash/card

Match sponsor: @MagnusGroupLtd#nonleague #Nonleaguefootball @NonLeagueCrowd pic.twitter.com/6LBdm9zUSY — Ipswich Wanderers FC (@_IWFC) November 7, 2023



Photo: Action Images



