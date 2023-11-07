Tuanzebe Handed League Debut at Rotherham
Tuesday, 7th Nov 2023 19:18
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this evening’s rearranged live-on-Sky game at Rotherham United with Axel Tuanzebe coming into the side for his league debut alongside Marcus Harness and Kayden Jackson.
Tuanzebe takes over at centre-half for Luke Woolfenden, who is missing from the XI in the league for the first time since the game at Cambridge in February.
The 25-year-old is on the bench, while Jackson comes in wide on the right from Omari Hutchinson, who is also among the subs.
Harness is on the left for Nathan Broadhead with the Wales international not in the squad having been ill.
Brandon Williams, who missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Birmingham due to illness, is back on the bench.
Rotherham United: Johansson, Lembikisa, Bramall, Ayala, Cafu, Clucas, Onyedinma, Rathbone (c), Odoffin, Tiehi, Nombe. Subs: Phillips, Eaves, Hugill, Kelly, Lindsay, Morrison, Revan, Appiah.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Jackson, Chaplin, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Williams, Ball, Taylor, Humphreys, Hutchinson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
