Taylor: I Always Felt We Had a Chance in the Game

Wednesday, 8th Nov 2023 00:26 Rotherham manager Matt Taylor was delighted that his team got something from their 2-2 draw with the Blues at the New York Stadium but always believed they had a chance in the game as they’d looked like they could create opportunities from set pieces. Christ Tiehi grabbed a 91st-minute equaliser for the Millers after Jack Taylor appeared to have won it for the Blues on 87, Sam Nombe and Blues skipper Sam Morsy having netted in the first half. “So pleased we got something out of the game for the effort the players put in,” Taylor said. “We started the game really well on the front foot, Sam getting his first goal and the whole place was up. “We were then so naive to allow that opportunity and that space for their equaliser and then at times we had to hold on against a very good attacking team. “But when the ball was in dangerous areas for us and we were getting the set-piece moments, we looked like we could create, so I always felt we had a chance in the game. “Their second goal was a ricochet, the had so many good moments of quality and then for that to go against us was almost heartbreaking. “And then you’re hoping for the ball to fall to someone and someone to keep their composure and hit the target and Christ Tiehi certainly did that.” He added: “I'll be honest, the players saved themselves a royal bollocking because 90 seconds/two minutes before Ipswich's second goal we turned down the opportunity to deliver a set-piece moment. “We played it short, which I’ve got no problem with as long as the ball still ends up in the box, but it got cut out, they broke away and the goal was a result of that. “And when you’re 2-1 down and you have a long throw, it’s definitely going in the box and all the bodies are there. “The players have got to understand a few moments tonight to keep improving but in the last couple of games we’ve shown incredible spirit and character to come back when we’ve been down.”

Photo: Sipa USA



