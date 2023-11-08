Boswell Nets Twice as U18s Beat Wanderers in Premier Cup

Wednesday, 8th Nov 2023 08:39

Ashton Boswell netted twice as Town’s U18s defeated Ipswich Wanderers 2-1 at Humber Doucy Lane in the quarter-finals of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup last night.

Boswell, who signed his first pro deal with the Blues in September, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at half-time via a 19th-minute free-kick.

And the forward doubled Town’s lead five minutes after the restart before Andy Fennell pulled one back for the home side on 55.

U18s: Binns, Lavin, Curtis, O’Connor, Nkansa-Dwamena, Taylor, Okunowo, Boswell, Amadou, Morgan, Uzor-Greey. Subs: Fleischer, Turner, Ayoola, Chenery, Mauge.





Photo: Matchday Images