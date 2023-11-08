Broadhead in Wales Squad

Wednesday, 8th Nov 2023 13:19

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead has been named in the Wales squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Türkiye later this month.

The Welsh face the Armenians in Yerevan on Saturday 18th November and the Turks at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday 21st November.

Broadhead, who missed last night’s 2-2 draw at Rotherham due to illness, has previously won seven full caps, scoring twice.

Fellow Blue Wes Burns is absent from the squad having suffered a shoulder injury during last month’s internationals.

The winger is expected to be ready to return for Town after the international break.





Photo: Reuters