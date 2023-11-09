McKenna and Hladky Nominated For Awards

Thursday, 9th Nov 2023 06:00

Town boss Kieran McKenna and keeper Vaclav Hladky have respectively been nominated for the Sky Bet EFL Manager and Player of the Month awards for October.

McKenna, who carried off the September Manager of the Month gong, saw the Blues through October with a 100 per cent record from their four matches.

The Northern Irishman is up against his friend and former Manchester United colleague Michael Carrick, who is in charge at Middlesbrough, Enzo Maresca, manager of Championship leaders Leicester City, who also enjoyed a perfect month, and Southampton’s Russell Martin.

Hladky kept clean sheets of two of Town’s October games but also played a part in a number of goals with his ability on the ball gaining as many plaudits as his handling and shot-stopping.

The Czech faces competition from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Perry Ng (Cardiff City) and Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

The judging panel for the awards, the winners of which will be announced on Friday morning, are former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.









Photos: Matchday Images