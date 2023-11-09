Leeds and Leicester Games on Sky
Thursday, 9th Nov 2023 13:08
Town’s Championship games away against Leeds United and at home to Leicester City over the Christmas period have changed kick-off times due to live Sky coverage.
The Saturday 23rd December match against the Whites, who are currently third, eight points behind the Blues, at Elland Road will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm so the game is shown live by the satellite broadcaster.
The Boxing Day fixture with the Foxes, who lead Town by three points at the top of the table, at Portman Road will now start at 7.45pm rather than 3pm as had been scheduled.
Town are on Sky Sports on a number of occasions between now and the New Year.
West Brom (A) – Saturday 25th November – 5.30pm (Sky Sports)
