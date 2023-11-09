Leeds and Leicester Games on Sky

Thursday, 9th Nov 2023 13:08 Town’s Championship games away against Leeds United and at home to Leicester City over the Christmas period have changed kick-off times due to live Sky coverage. The Saturday 23rd December match against the Whites, who are currently third, eight points behind the Blues, at Elland Road will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm so the game is shown live by the satellite broadcaster. The Boxing Day fixture with the Foxes, who lead Town by three points at the top of the table, at Portman Road will now start at 7.45pm rather than 3pm as had been scheduled. Town are on Sky Sports on a number of occasions between now and the New Year. West Brom (A) – Saturday 25th November – 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Millwall (H) – Wednesday 29th November – 8pm (Sky Sports)

Watford (A) – Tuesday 12th December – 7.45pm (TownTV & Sky Sports Arena)

Norwich City (H) – Saturday 16th December – 12.30pm (Sky Sports)

Leeds United (A) - Saturday 23th December - 12.30pm (Sky Sports)

Leicester City (H) - Tuesday 26th December - 7.45pm (Sky Sports)

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



foot_kick_ball_goal added 13:25 - Nov 9

Anyone need recommendations for a good VPN provider? 0

gixxeral added 13:26 - Nov 9

Leeds will be a tough one to take. Not the game, we will win it easily. I mean the illiterate ramblings from the halfbred Northern morons prior to it. 1

Len_Brennan added 13:28 - Nov 9

Just as well that we have put our Sky TV hoodoo behind us! 0

Nazemariner added 13:38 - Nov 9

That SKY Sports subscription is at last worth having. 1

SpiritOfJohn added 13:48 - Nov 9

So we will be on Sky 6 times in 5 weeks. Seems like we've only been on 6 times in the previous 5 years. I suppose we are going to have to get used to these changes as Sky call the shots :( 1

JewellintheTown added 13:57 - Nov 9

Has someone at sky finally read their inbox messages? 0

Orraman added 13:58 - Nov 9

The price we pay for success!. As someone who started attending matches back in the 1950’s, for me 3pm Saturday is football time. I know that like everything else in life we have to adapt to changing trends but 7.45pm on Boxing Day? WTF is that about? Boxing Day 3pm is a tradition which should not be messed with and while bad enough for our many supporters spread across Suffolk and beyond, it is also a kick in the nuts for Leicester fans 5

Lord_Mac added 14:03 - Nov 9

That's a pretty tough set of matches. We couldn't even beat Rotherham on TV. Hope we don't revert to type. 1

