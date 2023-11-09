Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 17 - James Scowcroft

Thursday, 9th Nov 2023 23:09 The 17th edition of the Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest James Scowcroft is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Local boy Scowcroft came through the club's youth system to become a key man in George Burley's Town side and was Player of the Year in the 1999/00 season. The striker, these days working as a European scout at another of his former clubs, Crystal Palace, talks honestly and openily about his time at Town, a meeting with Brian Clough and Kieran McKenna's Blues. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road to Venue 16 for a Christmas special on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here, where you can also buy merchandise. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: LAPTV



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments