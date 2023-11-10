Town Duo Miss Out on Awards

Friday, 10th Nov 2023 09:38

Town boss Kieran McKenna and keeper Vaclav Hladky missed out on the Sky Bet Championship Manager and Player of the Month awards for October.

The gongs instead went to Leicester boss Enzo Maresca and Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville.

McKenna, who carried off the September Manager of the Month award, was nominated alongside Maresca, his friend and former Manchester United colleague Michael Carrick, who is in charge at Middlesbrough, and Southampton’s Russell Martin.

In addition to Hladky and Summerville, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) and Perry Ng (Cardiff City) were shortlisted for the player award.





Photo: Matchday Images