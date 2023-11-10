U18s in Action at Bournemouth

Friday, 10th Nov 2023 09:49

The Blues’ U18s are in action away against AFC Bournemouth at Canford Park Arena in Wimborne on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The Town youngsters’ Professional Development League Two South game at home to Millwall last Saturday was called off just before kick-off due to waterlogged areas of one of the penalty areas.

The Blues, who beat Ipswich Wanderers 2-1 at Humber Doucy Lane in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday, are fifth in PDL2 South with the Cherries three points behind in eighth with a game in hand.





Photo: Matchday Images