Chaplin Nominated For Goal of the Month

Friday, 10th Nov 2023 10:10

Town’s brilliant team goal against Hull City, ultimately netted by Conor Chaplin, has been nominated for the October Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award.

The move started with keeper Vaclav Hladky with George Edmundson, Marcus Harness, Massimo Luongo and Leif Davis all involved before Chaplin brilliantly found the top corner from the edge of the box.

Also nominated are goals scored by Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, Niall Huggins of Sunderland and Rotherham’s Jordan Hugill.

Fans can vote for Chaplin via the EFL website with the poll closing at 5pm on Monday 13th November.

The vote will then be combined with the decision of Sky Sports duo David Prutton and Don Goodman and the winner announced next week.





Photo: Matchday Images