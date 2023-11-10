Scarlett Named in England Elite League Squad

Friday, 10th Nov 2023 11:34

Loan striker Dane Scarlett has been named in the England Elite League squad for November’s matches against Italy and Germany.

The Young Lions face the Italians at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium on Thursday 16th November, then travel to Germany to for a game at the Jahnstadion Regensburg on Monday 20th November.

Last month, saw the newly-titled Elite League squad, which was previously the U20s, suffered defeats to Romania, 2-0 at Stadium MK, and in Portugal, 2-1, in their opening games.

On-loan Tottenham frontman Scarlett, 19, who had previously won caps at U15, U16, U19, U20 and U21 levels, started both games and missed a penalty against the Romanians.

England Elite League squad: James Beadle (Oxford United, loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Tommy Simkin (Solihull Moors, loan from Stoke City), Joe Whitworth (Crystal Palace), Nelson Abbey (Reading), Ryan Andrews (Watford), Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United (loan from Chelsea), Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic), Jadel Katongo (Peterborough United, loan from Manchester City), Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale, loan from Sheffield United), Daniel Gore (Manchester United), Darko Gyabi (Leeds United), Tim Iroegbunam (Aston Villa), Aaron Ramsey (Burnley), Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers), Samuel Bell (Bristol City), Alfie Devine (Port Vale, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Samuel Edozie (Southampton), Mateo Joseph (Leeds United), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City, loan from Fulham), Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Emran Soglo (Olympique Marseille).





Photo: Matchday Images