U21s Win at Palace

Friday, 10th Nov 2023 21:08

Town’s U21s beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in their third group game in the Premier League Cup at Sutton United’s Gander Green Lane.

Osman Foyo (pictured) gave the Blues the lead in 25th minute, then added the second 10 minutes later.

Nico Valentine made it 3-0 in the 38th minute, before Leon Ayinde added the fourth in first-half injury time.

Eight minutes after the restart, David Ozoh pulled one back for the Eagles, then on 72 Danny Imray added a second for the home side.

The Blues, who had previously been beaten 2-0 at Middlesbrough and drawn 0-0 with Birmingham at Needham Market, now have four points and sit top of the group with the Teessiders hosting the Midlanders on Sunday.

U21s: Gray, Mazionis, Jambang (Lavin 78), Agbaje (O’Connor 65), H Barbrook, Carr (c), Roberts (Turner 82), Foyo, Ayinde (Morgan 77), Boatswain, Valentine. Unused: Binns.





Photo: Matchday Images