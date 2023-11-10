Morgan in Northern Irish U19s Squad

Friday, 10th Nov 2023 22:05

Academy forward Rio Morgan has been named in the Northern Ireland U19s squad for a mini-tournament during the international break.

The Northern Irish youngsters, who are coached by former Town defender Gareth McAuley, face Portugal, Czechia and Hungary in Inver Park, Larne in games which are preparation for the 2024 U19 European Championship, which is being hosted by Northern Ireland.

Morgan, who has previously won six caps at U19 level, and his teammates face Hungary next Wednesday, the Czechs on Saturday 18th November and Portugal on Tuesday 21st November.





Photo: Matchday Images