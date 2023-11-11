Baggott in Indonesia Squad
Saturday, 11th Nov 2023 09:44
Centre-half Elkan Baggott is in the Indonesia squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and the Philippines during the international break.
The Indonesians travel to face the Iraqis in Basra next Thursday, then the Filipinos in Manila on Tuesday 21st November.
Baggott, who turned 21 last month, has previously won 17 full caps, scoring two international goals.
The games are the first two mini-group matches in the second stage of Asian World Cup qualifying with Vietnam the other team in the group.
Indonesia: Nadeo Arga Winata - Borneo FC, Muhamad Riyandi - Persis Solo, Ernando Ari - Persebaya Surabaya, Andy Setyo - Persikabo, M. Edo Febriansah - Persib Bandung, Wahyu Prasetyo - PSIS Semarang, Rizky Ridho - Persija Jakarta, Jordi Amat - Johor Darul Tazim FC, Elkan Baggott - Ipswich Town, Sandy Walsh - KV Mechelen, Shayne Pattynama - Viking FK, Asnawi Mangkualam - Jeonnam Dragons, Pratama Arhan - Tokyo Verdy, Saddil Ramdani - Sabah FC, Marc Klok - Persib Bandung, Rachmat Irianto - Persib Bandung, Ricky Kambuaya - Dewa United, Witan Sulaeman - Persija Jakarta, Egy Maulana - Dewa United, Adam Alis - Borneo FC, Arkhan Fikri - Arema FC, Yakob Sayuri - PSM Makassar, Hokky Caraka - PSS Sleman, Ramadhan Sananta - Persis Solo, Dendy Sulistyawan - Bhayangkara Presisi FC, Dimas Drajad - Persikabo, Rafael Struick - ADO Den Haag.
Photo: Matchday Images
