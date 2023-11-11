Four Changes For Blues Against Swans

Saturday, 11th Nov 2023 14:35 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes for this afternoon’s game at home to Swansea City. Luke Woolfenden returns at centre-half for Axel Tuanzebe, who drops to the bench, while Jack Taylor starts in central midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy with Massimo Luongo also among the subs. Omari Hutchinson and Nathan Broadhead, who missed the game against the Millers due to illness, return to the starting line-up with Kayden Jackson and Marcus Harness on the bench. Wes Burns returns to the 20-man squad having suffered a shoulder injury while on Wales duty last month. For Swansea, Jay Fulton returns to the XI for on-loan Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino, who is suspended having been red-carded last week. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy (c), Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Luongo, Humphreys, Burns, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Swansea: Rushworth, Fulton, Darling, Grimes (c), Yates, Lowe, Paterson, Tymon, Cullen, Ashby, Humphreys. Subs: Fisher, Cabango, Tjoe-A-On, Naughton, Walsh, Cooper, Parker, Congreve, Wilson. Referee: Sunny Gill (Bracknell).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 14:57 - Nov 11

Really need Taylor to get in some minutes...so wise in my opinion as Luongo has been looking a bit lethargic of late. Big game that we need to win and a clean sheet would be perfect before the International break! 1

TimmyH added 15:16 - Nov 11

Their goes the clean sheet... 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:17 - Nov 11

How have Town not learned this early goal thing 1

TimmyH added 15:23 - Nov 11

That's why we need Taylor in currently... 0

blueboy1981 added 15:57 - Nov 11

….. Karlosfandangal …… a recurring Weakness, that’s been sussed !!

Scoring against us is too easy !! 0

