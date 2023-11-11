Four Changes For Blues Against Swans
Saturday, 11th Nov 2023 14:35
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes for this afternoon’s game at home to Swansea City.
Luke Woolfenden returns at centre-half for Axel Tuanzebe, who drops to the bench, while Jack Taylor starts in central midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy with Massimo Luongo also among the subs.
Omari Hutchinson and Nathan Broadhead, who missed the game against the Millers due to illness, return to the starting line-up with Kayden Jackson and Marcus Harness on the bench.
Wes Burns returns to the 20-man squad having suffered a shoulder injury while on Wales duty last month.
For Swansea, Jay Fulton returns to the XI for on-loan Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino, who is suspended having been red-carded last week.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy (c), Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Luongo, Humphreys, Burns, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo.
Swansea: Rushworth, Fulton, Darling, Grimes (c), Yates, Lowe, Paterson, Tymon, Cullen, Ashby, Humphreys. Subs: Fisher, Cabango, Tjoe-A-On, Naughton, Walsh, Cooper, Parker, Congreve, Wilson. Referee: Sunny Gill (Bracknell).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Swansea City by ad_wilkin
Swansea are a team currently on the rise following a poor start to the season.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Wayne Rooney’s brief tenure as Birmingham City manager has not got off to the start that the new owners, including NFL star Tom Brady, would have hoped.
Opposition Preview - Fulham by ad_wilkin
It’s cup football at Portman Road once again as Town look to go on another run to add to the FA Cup run last season that ended in defeat in a replay to Burnley.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle by ad_wilkin
Plymouth were the only team mathematically better than the Super Blues in League One last season. They finished above Ipswich in the table and took four out of six points available in head-to-head matches, with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road and a 2-1 win back in Devon.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Town have already faced one Bristol side this season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, they now head west to face the higher-ranked team in the city as they take on Bristol City.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]