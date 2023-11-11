|Ipswich Town 3 v 2 Swansea City
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 11th November 2023 Kick-off 15:00
Duff: Frustrating, Elements of Our Game Were Excellent
Saturday, 11th Nov 2023 20:58
Swansea boss Michael Duff was frustrated by his side’s performance against the Blues, believing elements of their game were excellent.
Town came from behind for the fourth league game in a row to defeat the 10-man Swans 3-2 at Portman Road.
“Frustrating. I thought there were elements of our game where we were excellent,” Duff said.
“But ultimately, if you break the game down into really simplistic terms, we've been beaten by a 35-yard screamer, conceded from a throw-in, conceded a penalty from a corner and had a man [Liam Cullen] sent off from a throw-in.
“So it's three set plays ultimately, coming here against a good team. Kept the ball really well, started the game on the front foot but shot ourselves in the foot, a mad 15 minutes, but got back into it.
“And then when we went down to 10 men I thought we were excellent. I think the fact that there are 30,000 people biting their nails when the nine minutes [of injury time] goes up and we've got 10 men and they're time-wasting, tells you everything in that part of the performance.
“Really pleased with some of the character and some of the quality, but ultimately it's frustrated because you come away with nothing.”
Reflecting further on Town, he added: “They’re a good team, they are where they are in the league. They’re a club on the up at the minute, so they’ve got everything going for them.
“So to give them the goals that we did. We got out every goalkick in the second half with 10 men. First half, we didn’t get out once. That’s the frustration. It’s executing things that we’re asking them to do.
“But people make mistakes. I think we're second in the league for set plays. People make mistakes, they’re human beings. But that just adds to the frustration.
“If we'd come here and were turgid and got beat 4-0, you'd think you’d been beaten by a better team. But I think we showed real good quality in elements of our game today.
“I think you can see some of the work that's been going on. We've just got to keep chipping away.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Swansea City by ad_wilkin
Swansea are a team currently on the rise following a poor start to the season.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Wayne Rooney’s brief tenure as Birmingham City manager has not got off to the start that the new owners, including NFL star Tom Brady, would have hoped.
Opposition Preview - Fulham by ad_wilkin
It’s cup football at Portman Road once again as Town look to go on another run to add to the FA Cup run last season that ended in defeat in a replay to Burnley.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle by ad_wilkin
Plymouth were the only team mathematically better than the Super Blues in League One last season. They finished above Ipswich in the table and took four out of six points available in head-to-head matches, with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road and a 2-1 win back in Devon.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Town have already faced one Bristol side this season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, they now head west to face the higher-ranked team in the city as they take on Bristol City.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]