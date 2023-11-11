Duff: Frustrating, Elements of Our Game Were Excellent

Saturday, 11th Nov 2023 20:58 Swansea boss Michael Duff was frustrated by his side’s performance against the Blues, believing elements of their game were excellent. Town came from behind for the fourth league game in a row to defeat the 10-man Swans 3-2 at Portman Road. “Frustrating. I thought there were elements of our game where we were excellent,” Duff said. “But ultimately, if you break the game down into really simplistic terms, we've been beaten by a 35-yard screamer, conceded from a throw-in, conceded a penalty from a corner and had a man [Liam Cullen] sent off from a throw-in. “So it's three set plays ultimately, coming here against a good team. Kept the ball really well, started the game on the front foot but shot ourselves in the foot, a mad 15 minutes, but got back into it. “And then when we went down to 10 men I thought we were excellent. I think the fact that there are 30,000 people biting their nails when the nine minutes [of injury time] goes up and we've got 10 men and they're time-wasting, tells you everything in that part of the performance. “Really pleased with some of the character and some of the quality, but ultimately it's frustrated because you come away with nothing.” Reflecting further on Town, he added: “They’re a good team, they are where they are in the league. They’re a club on the up at the minute, so they’ve got everything going for them. “So to give them the goals that we did. We got out every goalkick in the second half with 10 men. First half, we didn’t get out once. That’s the frustration. It’s executing things that we’re asking them to do. “But people make mistakes. I think we're second in the league for set plays. People make mistakes, they’re human beings. But that just adds to the frustration. “If we'd come here and were turgid and got beat 4-0, you'd think you’d been beaten by a better team. But I think we showed real good quality in elements of our game today. “I think you can see some of the work that's been going on. We've just got to keep chipping away.”

SeasonTKT_Cobbold added 21:08 - Nov 11

Think he was at a different game I was at today 8

ITFCson added 21:10 - Nov 11

What an odd assessment from their manager. If you break it down in simplistic terms your team were lucky not to concede close to double figures 13

surgery added 21:19 - Nov 11

I appreciate that you have to say these things but if you’re completely honest for the majority of the game you were totally outplayed and it should have ended a cricket score 10

bobble added 21:22 - Nov 11

life is just a series of simple events.... 0

SuperBlue69 added 21:32 - Nov 11

Reminiscent of Paul Lambert…Delusional! 5

Stewart27 added 21:40 - Nov 11

If I’m a Swansea fan I’m livid at this assessment of the game.



If I’m being simplistic Swansea scored from a free kick that shouldn’t have been.



If I’m being simplistic Ipswich completely dominated for 80 minutes and should have been out of sight at half time. 9

churchmans81 added 21:59 - Nov 11

“If you break the game down into really simplistic terms”, we won .. and you lost, mate! Doesn’t get simpler than that after all. 8

Nomore4 added 22:02 - Nov 11

When Swansea got the ball they looked ok. And looked to play forward…..

Unfortunately they are a mid table team who got the result the performance deserved. 6

xrayspecs added 22:15 - Nov 11

Made similar comments after our win at Barnsley last season. Goals came from two long balls and cannot remember what the excuse was for the Broadhead goal.



Strawberry tinted glasses. 5

Woolfenthen added 22:32 - Nov 11

Michael Guff 3

Europablue added 22:38 - Nov 11

Swansea looked like they are a team trying to emulate our style of play. I couldn't work out if they were in the early stages of becoming a good team, or just weren't quite capable of playing out from the back. At times they played some good stuff and they have some good attacking options, but the goalkeeper did not look good playing out from the back at all. 4

Umros added 23:03 - Nov 11

Duff comments from a Duff manager …… 5

Simonds92 added 23:07 - Nov 11

The 4-0 is an odd comment, if we'd have taken our glaring opportunities we'd have been 5-1 up at half time. 5

cressi added 23:11 - Nov 11

Absolute garbage Duff could have been 6 at half time. You will be gone by January if that is how you viewed this game. 5

barrystedmunds added 23:46 - Nov 11

Does nothing to enhance your reputation as “an up and coming manager” Mickey, with sour grape comments like that!! 4

JimInGreensboro added 23:57 - Nov 11

If you ever need a long-winded definition for “gaslighting”, behold this. 3

dyersdream added 06:37 - Nov 12

What rubbish you talk Duff we could easily had another 4/5 goals and another penalty 1st half 4

BlueRuin69 added 08:44 - Nov 12

Should have been 10-2 if it’s a simplified view you’re looking for. Coyb! 3

Linkboy13 added 09:41 - Nov 12

Possibly the poorest defence ive seen in the championship this season our finishing let us down. 4

Bazza8564 added 11:24 - Nov 12

Swansea looked decent for 10 minutes then again for 30 seconds twice second half. I think thats what he must mean.

Let's face it we should have battered them 6 or 7-1.

Looking forward to the break to get all this illness out of our system, December is tough but then we know there are no easy games. 3

BurleysGloryDays added 11:43 - Nov 12

It’s a tough one to assess, to be fair.



In simplistic terms, score should have been about 10-3.



However, to be fair to them - they kinda schooled us in keeping the ball at times, particularly the last 20 mins which was frustrating to watch for McKenna and all I think.



We just needed to keep the ball and relax, but looked like a team that couldn’t do that. Against 10 men, too.



Relieved to take the points and learnings



4

Saxonblue74 added 12:02 - Nov 12

Really? Could and should have been double figures!! Bizarre comments. 3

Gforce added 12:39 - Nov 12

Really hope we hammer them at their place,then we'll see what excuses he makes then.

Can't stand dillusional, excuse laden managers. 2

Cadiar added 15:10 - Nov 12

Pathetic response from a duff manager. Why can't managers be honest. Swansea deserved nothing & got nothing. I see Schumacher is whinging again about referees being biased against Plymouth, perhaps the diving lessons should be dropped from Argyles training 1

surgery added 15:53 - Nov 12

Please read your fans forums to get a more realistic and sensible view of the game and not the garbage of someone trying to save their job. Btw, think Lowe could be a useful addition for us? 2

