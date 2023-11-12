Tractor Girls in Cup Action at Northampton

Sunday, 12th Nov 2023 09:09

Ipswich Town Women are in FA Cup first-round action away against Northampton Town at Fernie Fields Sports Ground this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Cobblers are currently fifth in FA Women's National League Division One Midlands, a tier below the Blues and the sides have never previously met.

“A new team, a team we don’t know too much about,” midfielder Nia Evans said. “But looking forward to it. First game in the FA Cup, so looking forward to it.

“We don’t know much about them, we don’t what they’ll bring, so we’ve just got to play our A-game.”

The Tractor Girls are looking to go on another lengthy cup run having reached the quarter-finals twice in the previous four seasons before exiting at Manchester City in 2019/20 and then at home to West Ham in their first-ever live TV match two seasons ago.

“I’ve seen the success in previous years and it would be great to be part of it,” 19-year-old Evans continued.





Photo: ITFC