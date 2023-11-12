Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 3-2 Swansea City - Extended Highlights
Sunday, 12th Nov 2023 09:15

Extended highlights of yesterday's 3-2 victory over Swansea City at Portman Road.


BobbyBell added 12:15 - Nov 12
Why is the disallowed goal not shown? It looked a perfectly good goal and no one seems to know why it wasn't allowed to stand.
itfcserbia added 15:57 - Nov 12
Play this to Michael Duff.
IpswichToon added 16:18 - Nov 12
I don’t think these highlights truly reflect how dominant Ipswich were in this game. As far as chances, and certainly xG, we underachieved and they overachieved. Could have, maybe should have been 5-1, but it ends 3-2 somehow.
