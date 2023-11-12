Hayes Returns From Southend Loan

Sunday, 12th Nov 2023 14:01 Blues keeper Nick Hayes has returned to Portman Road from loan club Southend but with the Shrimpers set to maintain a watching brief on the 24-year-old. Hayes joined the National League side at the start of October on an emergency loan basis but with David Martin, who had been out with a hamstring injury, fit again, the former England U17 international is back at Town. Southend were keen to keep Hayes at Roots Hall but due to the restrictions of their transfer embargo were unable to do so. However, manager Kevin Maher will continue to monitor Hayes, who rejoined the Blues from Hemel Hempstead Town in January 2022 having previously been with the Blues academy until 2018. “Nick's loan was up but he did absolutely brilliantly for us,” Maher told the Southend Echo. “We'll keep an eye on that situation and where he's at.” Hayes, who wasn’t included in Town’s 25-man EFL squad, kept three clean sheets in five games for the Essex side.

Photo: Matchday Images



ronnyd added 16:53 - Nov 12

I presume that he can't play for any other clubs this season! 0

MK1 added 17:36 - Nov 12

Southend would be a good move for him once their embargo is lifted. 0

