Hayes Returns From Southend Loan
Sunday, 12th Nov 2023 14:01
Blues keeper Nick Hayes has returned to Portman Road from loan club Southend but with the Shrimpers set to maintain a watching brief on the 24-year-old.
Hayes joined the National League side at the start of October on an emergency loan basis but with David Martin, who had been out with a hamstring injury, fit again, the former England U17 international is back at Town.
Southend were keen to keep Hayes at Roots Hall but due to the restrictions of their transfer embargo were unable to do so.
However, manager Kevin Maher will continue to monitor Hayes, who rejoined the Blues from Hemel Hempstead Town in January 2022 having previously been with the Blues academy until 2018.
“Nick's loan was up but he did absolutely brilliantly for us,” Maher told the Southend Echo. “We'll keep an eye on that situation and where he's at.”
Hayes, who wasn’t included in Town’s 25-man EFL squad, kept three clean sheets in five games for the Essex side.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Swansea City by ad_wilkin
Swansea are a team currently on the rise following a poor start to the season.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Wayne Rooney’s brief tenure as Birmingham City manager has not got off to the start that the new owners, including NFL star Tom Brady, would have hoped.
Opposition Preview - Fulham by ad_wilkin
It’s cup football at Portman Road once again as Town look to go on another run to add to the FA Cup run last season that ended in defeat in a replay to Burnley.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle by ad_wilkin
Plymouth were the only team mathematically better than the Super Blues in League One last season. They finished above Ipswich in the table and took four out of six points available in head-to-head matches, with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road and a 2-1 win back in Devon.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Town have already faced one Bristol side this season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, they now head west to face the higher-ranked team in the city as they take on Bristol City.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]