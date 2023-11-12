Tractor Girls Thrash Northampton in FA Cup

Sunday, 12th Nov 2023 16:15

Ipswich Town Women progressed to round two of the Women’s FA Cup following a 6-0 victory over FA Women's National League Division One Midlands side Northampton at Fernie Fields Sports Ground this afternoon.

Lucy O’Brien gave the Blues the lead over the fourth tier team in the 21st minute, finishing confidently having been sent away on goal.

Seven minutes later, Natasha Thomas made it 2-0 with her 15th goal of the season from Sophie Peskett’s cutback.

Five minutes into injury time, O’Brien scored her second and Town's third, shooting low past Northampton keeper Katie McLean.

On 66, Peskett made it 4-0, the winger bursting into the area from Maria Boswell’s quickly-taken free-kick.

Three minutes from time, Bonnie Horwood converted the fifth from the penalty spot after O’Brien had been tripped.

And a minute into injury time, Thomas completed the scoring with her second of the match and 16th of the campaign, volleying home to make it 6-0.

The draw for round two will take place on Monday at 12.30pm.

Town: Hartley, Mitchell (Barker 63), Boswell, Williams, Hughes (Wearing 67), Horwood (c), Robertson, Peskett, O’Brien, Gunning-Williams, Thomas. Unused: Evans, Smith, Turner.





Photo: Ross Halls