Town Match Home Goals Record

Sunday, 12th Nov 2023 18:23 Town matched the club record for the most home league goals scored in a calendar year when George Hirst netted the second-half penalty in yesterday’s 3-2 victory over Swansea City. The Blues have now netted 63 goals in 19 league games during 2023, equalling the totals scored in 23 matches in both 1956 and 1957 under Sir Alf Ramsey. Town have another five games still to play at Portman Road in the month and a half before the turn of the year and given that they are averaging 3.316 per match this year - compared with 2.739 in 1956 and 1957 - it would be a huge surprise if new record wasn’t set. The Blues could also be on course for a new record for home wins in a calendar year with the current total of 16 two off the current high of 18 set in 1998 and 1999. Town could also set a new record for home league games in which they have scored in a single year. Currently the Blues have netted in all 19 matches with the record 23 established in 2004, which was also a 100 per cent return. Thanks to Chris Rand.

Photo: Matchday Images



Nomore4 added 18:27 - Nov 12

Record after record this squad…… 5

Karlosfandangal added 18:36 - Nov 12

Just mad what they are doing. Well done to all 3

BlueRuin69 added 19:14 - Nov 12

Amazing stuff! 3

MK1 added 19:25 - Nov 12

Nothing is impossible anymore. Sensational run of results we are on. Loving the football we are playing. 2

TractorCam added 19:51 - Nov 12

Keep the records coming lads! 2

FreddySteady added 20:03 - Nov 12

It’s about the style of football isn’t it? Just thankful for the lovely football we are currently seeing 2

NITFC added 23:05 - Nov 12

And still people moan on Facebook !!!! 2

BluePG added 23:24 - Nov 12

Most points in a calendar year anyone?! 1

Dissboyitfc added 06:48 - Nov 13

NITFC. not just on Facebook, on here as well! There are 72 teams and probably 70 teams and their fans would love to be in our position. Would people prefer us to play a low block game have very few attacks, averaging a goal a game but having the meanest defence that doesn't concede! I know that I feel entertained after every home game. I know we are not the finished item yet, all a work in progress.



Another thought is KM the most successful manager in terms of win ratio ever in their first managerial position! quite possibly!



I do know its hard to keep up with all the records we are breaking! 1

PhilTWTD added 11:23 - Nov 13

BluePG



Most points is 101 in 1998. Currently on 88. 1

SpiritOfJohn added 12:47 - Nov 13

Great stats and also a reminder of how good the Town were under both Sir Alf and George Burley in their respective eras. 1

