Town Match Home Goals Record

Sunday, 12th Nov 2023 18:23
Town matched the club record for the most home league goals scored in a calendar year when George Hirst netted the second-half penalty in yesterday’s 3-2 victory over Swansea City.
The Blues have now netted 63 goals in 19 league games during 2023, equalling the totals scored in 23 matches in both 1956 and 1957 under Sir Alf Ramsey.
Town have another five games still to play at Portman Road in the month and a half before the turn of the year and given that they are averaging 3.316 per match this year - compared with 2.739 in 1956 and 1957 - it would be a huge surprise if new record wasn’t set.
The Blues could also be on course for a new record for home wins in a calendar year with the current total of 16 two off the current high of 18 set in 1998 and 1999.
Town could also set a new record for home league games in which they have scored in a single year. Currently the Blues have netted in all 19 matches with the record 23 established in 2004, which was also a 100 per cent return.
Thanks to Chris Rand.
Photo: Matchday Images
