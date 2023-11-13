Phoenix Rising Win USL Championship Title
Monday, 13th Nov 2023 10:29
Phoenix Rising, the US club part-owned by Town’s Three Lions, claimed the USL Championship title following a 3-2 on-penalties victory over the Charleston Battery following a 1-1 draw away at Patriots Point.
The Rising, USL champions for the first time, finished sixth in the Western Conference but beat the San Diego Loyal 4-3 (aet), Orange County and the Sacramento Republic, both 2-1, in the play-offs to set-up the final with the Battery.
Having gone behind to a Nick Markanich goal in the 36th minute, the Rising claimed a last-gasp final-minute goal via John Stenberg to take the match into extra-time in which neither side were able to find another goal.
Rising keeper Rocco Rios Novo made the decisive save from Charleston’s Derek Dodson in the shoot-out.
The Three Lions, who own a small percentage of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, who took ownership of Town in April 2021, have been involved with the Rising since the club's inception.
Mark Detmer is a co-founder and executive board member, Berke Bakay is chairman of the board and Brett Johnson was a founder and remains a shareholder.
The USL Championship is the second level men’s league in the US below the MLS.
Phoenix Rising
