Phoenix Rising Win USL Championship Title

Phoenix Rising, the US club part-owned by Town’s Three Lions, claimed the USL Championship title following a 3-2 on-penalties victory over the Charleston Battery following a 1-1 draw away at Patriots Point. The Rising, USL champions for the first time, finished sixth in the Western Conference but beat the San Diego Loyal 4-3 (aet), Orange County and the Sacramento Republic, both 2-1, in the play-offs to set-up the final with the Battery. Having gone behind to a Nick Markanich goal in the 36th minute, the Rising claimed a last-gasp final-minute goal via John Stenberg to take the match into extra-time in which neither side were able to find another goal. Rising keeper Rocco Rios Novo made the decisive save from Charleston’s Derek Dodson in the shoot-out. The Three Lions, who own a small percentage of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, who took ownership of Town in April 2021, have been involved with the Rising since the club's inception. Mark Detmer is a co-founder and executive board member, Berke Bakay is chairman of the board and Brett Johnson was a founder and remains a shareholder. The USL Championship is the second level men’s league in the US below the MLS.

Bluearmy_81 added 11:00 - Nov 13

It’s an omen!! 0

SurreyBlueGirl added 11:14 - Nov 13

My thoughts exactly - although I hope we go up automatically! 0

churchmans added 11:21 - Nov 13

Does it means they are now promoted to the MLS!

Does anybody know? 0

itfckenty added 11:23 - Nov 13

churchmans, no.. no promotion or relegation in the US. (money) 1

Europablue added 12:02 - Nov 13

Well done to them, but without promotion and relegation, football seems pretty pointless. 2

