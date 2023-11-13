Tractor Girls Draw Sutton Coldfield in FA Cup
Monday, 13th Nov 2023 14:17
Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home to Sutton Coldfield Town in round two of the Women’s FA Cup.
The tie will be played at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday 26th November, the Tractor Girls having beaten Northampton Town 6-0 away in the first round yesterday.
Sutton Coldfield play in FA Women's National League Division One Midlands, the same as the Cobblers, and currently sit in seventh in the table, two places and three points behind Town’s previous round opponents.
FA Cup Second Round
1 Liverpool Feds v Durham Cestria
2 Wigan Athletic or Chorley v Newcastle United
3 FC United of Manchester v Hull City
4 Stoke City v Stockport County
5 Burnley v Alnwick Town
6 Chester-Le-Street Town v Spennymoor Town
7 Darwen v Leeds United
8 Leafield Athletic v Coundon Court
9 Norwich City v Boldmere St Michaels
10 Rugby Borough v Solihull Moors
11 Worcester City v Milton Keynes Dons
12 West Bromwich Albion v Needham Market
13 Nottingham Forest v Sporting Khalsa
14 Derby County v Loughborough Lightning
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Peterborough United
16 Ipswich Town v Sutton Coldfield Town
17 Ebbsfleet United v Portsmouth
18 Oxford United v Dartford
19 Haringey Borough v Moneyfields
20 Enfield Town v Luton Town
21 Billericay Town v Dulwich Hamlet
22 Chatham Town v AFC Wimbledon
23 Millwall Lionesses v Bromley
24 Southampton Women’s or Brentford v Maidenhead United
25 Bristol Rovers v Marine Academy Plymouth or Keynsham Town
26 Swindon Town v AFC Bournemouth
27 Cheltenham Town v Exeter City
28 Plymouth Argyle or Ilminster Town v AFC Stoneham
Photo: Action Images
