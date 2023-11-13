Tractor Girls Draw Sutton Coldfield in FA Cup

Monday, 13th Nov 2023 14:17

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home to Sutton Coldfield Town in round two of the Women’s FA Cup.

The tie will be played at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday 26th November, the Tractor Girls having beaten Northampton Town 6-0 away in the first round yesterday.

Sutton Coldfield play in FA Women's National League Division One Midlands, the same as the Cobblers, and currently sit in seventh in the table, two places and three points behind Town’s previous round opponents.

FA Cup Second Round

1 Liverpool Feds v Durham Cestria

2 Wigan Athletic or Chorley v Newcastle United

3 FC United of Manchester v Hull City

4 Stoke City v Stockport County

5 Burnley v Alnwick Town

6 Chester-Le-Street Town v Spennymoor Town

7 Darwen v Leeds United

8 Leafield Athletic v Coundon Court

9 Norwich City v Boldmere St Michaels

10 Rugby Borough v Solihull Moors

11 Worcester City v Milton Keynes Dons

12 West Bromwich Albion v Needham Market

13 Nottingham Forest v Sporting Khalsa

14 Derby County v Loughborough Lightning

15 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Peterborough United

16 Ipswich Town v Sutton Coldfield Town

17 Ebbsfleet United v Portsmouth

18 Oxford United v Dartford

19 Haringey Borough v Moneyfields

20 Enfield Town v Luton Town

21 Billericay Town v Dulwich Hamlet

22 Chatham Town v AFC Wimbledon

23 Millwall Lionesses v Bromley

24 Southampton Women’s or Brentford v Maidenhead United

25 Bristol Rovers v Marine Academy Plymouth or Keynsham Town

26 Swindon Town v AFC Bournemouth

27 Cheltenham Town v Exeter City

28 Plymouth Argyle or Ilminster Town v AFC Stoneham









Photo: Action Images