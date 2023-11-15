Morgan and Williamson Set For Caps

Wednesday, 15th Nov 2023 09:47 Blues youngsters Rio Morgan and Woody Williamson look set to add to the U19 international caps later today. Forward Morgan, 17, who has previously won six U19 caps, is with Northern Ireland's youngsters, who are coached by former Town defender Gareth McAuley, for a mini-tournament in Larne. They face Hungary today before taking on Czechia on Saturday and Portugal next Tuesday. The games are preparation for the 2024 U19 European Championship, which Northern Ireland is hosting. Goalkeeper Williamson is with the Scotland U19s for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying round group games in Bulgaria. The 17-year-old, who has previously won three caps at U19 level, and his teammates face the hosts today in Varna, then Andorra three days later in Albena, before they take on Serbia back in Varna next Tuesday. Town have six members of the senior squad away with their international squads. Cameron Burgess and Massimo Luongo with Australia, Nathan Broadhead with Wales, Elkan Baggott with Indonesia, Cieran Slicker with the Scotland U21s and Dane Scarlett with the England Elite League squad. Meanwhile, a Town U21s side beat Cambridge United 4-2 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road yesterday. Elsewhere, Blues youngster Matt Ward netted twice on his full debut for loan club Braintree last night as the Iron beat Welling 4-1 in the National League South. Ward, who joined the Essex side earlier in the month, had previously made two sub appearances.

