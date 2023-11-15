Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Beattie Book Back on Sale Ahead of Christmas
Wednesday, 15th Nov 2023 09:51

Author Rob Finch has a few copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend, on sale ahead of Christmas.

Rob has run a limited reprint of the book having received requests from Town fans.

Former Blues and England centre-half Beattie, viewed by many as the best player ever to wear the Town shirt, died in September 2018, aged 64.

To order a copy of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for £12.99 including postage, email robfinch180@gmail.com and arrange to pay through Paypal.



Photo: Action Images



blues1 added 12:02 - Nov 15
Seems a strange title considering Beattie played for England. Albeit nowhere near as many times as he would have, if not for injuries.
-1


