Town Looking For New West Stand Sponsors as Magnus Group Enters Administration

Wednesday, 15th Nov 2023 14:00 Town are in discussions regarding a new sponsor for the West Stand after the Magnus Group having applied to go into administration. The local logistics company filed a Notice of Intention to appoint an administrator at the High Court in London on Friday. The Magnus Group, whose CEO Olly Magnus is a lifelong Town supporter, signed up to sponsor the stand for an initial two-year period in the summer of 2021, a deal which was subsequently extended. However, with the Blues understood to be among the company’s creditors, the club has announced that the arrangement has been terminated. A Town statement reads: “Ipswich Town Football Club can confirm that its corporate partnership with Magnus Group Ltd has ended through mutual agreement. “Magnus Group, a logistics company in Suffolk, was an elite partner of the football club and had sponsored the West Stand at Portman Road since August 2021. “The club would like to thank Magnus Group, including Olly Magnus, CEO of the company, for their support in that time. “The West Stand at Portman Road will be rebranded in due course, with the club currently discussing partnership opportunities with multiple organisations.” The value of the sponsorship of the West Stand - still known to many as the Pioneer Stand, its original name when it was built in 1983 - is likely to have increased significantly since the Magnus Group signed its deals given the Blues’ progress from League One to the upper reaches of the Championship. Prior to the Magnus Group, the East of England Co-op had been the stand’s sponsor for 11 years, following on from the Britannia Building Society.

Photo: ITFC



_clive_baker_ added 14:07 - Nov 15

Sad to hear, never good to see local businesses in hardship and feel for anyone involved, especially employees with Christmas around the corner. The impact of 10% inflation has been brutal. 9

USA added 14:50 - Nov 15

We stand with you Olly Magnus 5

Wooly74 added 14:55 - Nov 15

Yes, totally agree USA, Olly and his team are a brilliant group of individuals, many who are loyal fans of ITFC and have been life long season ticket holders. I hope for only very positive news. 7

hoppy added 14:57 - Nov 15

Very sad news. Olly is a lovely guy - I hope he's ok, and that somehow the company can be saved, to protect the employees. 4

warwickblue added 15:44 - Nov 15

Very sad news. Best wishes to everyone involved with Magnus and thanks for your investment in the club 5

Nomore4 added 15:57 - Nov 15

Currently haulage firms up and down the country are going out of business.

A mixture of huge operating costs.

Very soon Stobarts and Amazon will be the only UK based Hauling on the road. The rest made up of EU truck and driver.

The push from Gov.uk for more rail freight the final nail…..and sadly many more Ipswich/Felixstowe jobs in warehouse/haulage will soon follow Magnus. 1

