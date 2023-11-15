Williamson and Morgan Win Caps

Wednesday, 15th Nov 2023 21:32

Blues youngsters Woody Williamson and Rio Morgan have added to their U19s caps.

Williamson, 17, kept a clean sheet as the Scotland U19s drew 0-0 with Bulgaria in Varna in their opening their Euro 2024 qualifying round group game. The keeper has now won four U19s caps.

The Scots face Andorra on Saturday in Albena, before they take on Serbia back in Varna next Tuesday.

Forward Morgan came on as a sub for Northern Ireland to win his seventh U19s cap as the side who are coached by former Town defender Gareth McAuley were beaten 2-1 by Hungary in Larne.

The game was the first of a mini-tournament which is preparation for Euro 2024, which Northern Ireland is set to host. The Northern Irish youngsters take on Czechia on Saturday and Portugal next Tuesday.





