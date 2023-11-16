Burgess Starts, Luongo on Bench For Socceroos

Thursday, 16th Nov 2023 09:02

Cameron Burgess starts and Massimo Luongo is on the bench for Australia as they take on Bangladesh in a second round Asian World Cup qualifier in Melbourne this morning (KO 9am UK).

Burgess is winning his third full cap, while Luongo will hope to pick up his 45th should he come on at some stage.

The Socceroos subsequently take on Palestine in Kuwait in another qualifier on Tuesday.

The World Cup second round doubles as the qualification stage for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

The Socceroos play Bangladesh, Lebanon and Palestine home and away in a round robin format between now and June 2024.

The group winners and runners-up qualify for the next stage of World Cup qualification and for the AFC Asian Cup finals.





Photo: Reuters

Freddies_Ears added 10:42 - Nov 16

Plus Yengi on the bench - isn't he still with ITFC? 0