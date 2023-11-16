Burgess Starts, Luongo on Bench For Socceroos
Thursday, 16th Nov 2023 09:02
Cameron Burgess starts and Massimo Luongo is on the bench for Australia as they take on Bangladesh in a second round Asian World Cup qualifier in Melbourne this morning (KO 9am UK).
Burgess is winning his third full cap, while Luongo will hope to pick up his 45th should he come on at some stage.
The Socceroos subsequently take on Palestine in Kuwait in another qualifier on Tuesday.
The World Cup second round doubles as the qualification stage for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia.
The Socceroos play Bangladesh, Lebanon and Palestine home and away in a round robin format between now and June 2024.
The group winners and runners-up qualify for the next stage of World Cup qualification and for the AFC Asian Cup finals.
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Swansea City by ad_wilkin
Swansea are a team currently on the rise following a poor start to the season.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Wayne Rooney’s brief tenure as Birmingham City manager has not got off to the start that the new owners, including NFL star Tom Brady, would have hoped.
Opposition Preview - Fulham by ad_wilkin
It’s cup football at Portman Road once again as Town look to go on another run to add to the FA Cup run last season that ended in defeat in a replay to Burnley.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle by ad_wilkin
Plymouth were the only team mathematically better than the Super Blues in League One last season. They finished above Ipswich in the table and took four out of six points available in head-to-head matches, with a 1-1 draw at Portman Road and a 2-1 win back in Devon.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Town have already faced one Bristol side this season as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, they now head west to face the higher-ranked team in the city as they take on Bristol City.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]