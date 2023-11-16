Baggott and Scarlett Set to Add to Caps

Thursday, 16th Nov 2023 09:22

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott and loan striker Dane Scarlett look set to add to their international caps later today.

Baggott’s Indonesia are in action in a World Cup qualifier against Iraq in Basra this afternoon (KO 2.45pm).

The central defender, who turned 21 last month, has previously won 17 full caps, scoring two international goals.

Indonesia also face the Philippines in Manila on Tuesday. The games are the first two mini-group matches in the second stage of Asian World Cup qualifying with Vietnam the other team in the group.

Scarlett, 19, is with the England Elite League squad (previously the U20s), who face Italy at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium this evening (KO 7pm).

They travel to Germany to for another game at the Jahnstadion, Regensburg on Monday.

Scarlett, who has previously won caps at U15, U16, U19, U20 and U21 levels, won his first two caps in the newly-instigated Elite League last month.

Meanwhile, plenty of the squad not away on international duty are currently in Dubai having been given time off during the break.

There's no official club trip but a number of players - George Hirst, Wes Burns, Harry Clarke, Vaclav Hladky, Sam Morsy, Freddie Ladapo, Brandon Williams and Jack Taylor among them, some with families, as well as manager Kieran McKenna - are spending time in the Emirate.





