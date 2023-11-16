Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Baggott Wins Cap But Indonesia Well Beaten in Iraq
Thursday, 16th Nov 2023 17:01

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott won his 18th full cap as Indonesia were beaten 5-1 by Iraq in a second-round Asian World Cup qualifier in Basra this afternoon.

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes as his side were comfortably defeated by the Iraqis, who now top the four-team mini-group with the Indonesians bottom.

Indonesia next face the Philippines, who lost 2-0 to Vietnam today, in Manila on Tuesday.

The World Cup second round doubles as the qualification stage for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

The group winners and runners-up qualify for the next stage of World Cup qualification and for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals.



Photo: Matchday Images



