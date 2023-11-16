Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 18

Thursday, 16th Nov 2023 21:02 The 18th edition of the Life’s a Pitch TV podcast is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Blues legends Terry Butcher and Russell Osman join host Mark Murphy to talk all things Town during the international break. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road to Venue 16 for a Christmas special on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here, where you can also buy merchandise. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. LAPTV



