Scarlett Wins Cap in England Elite League Defeat

Thursday, 16th Nov 2023 22:20

Blues loan striker Dane Scarlett won his third England Elite League cap in a 3-0 defeat to Italy at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium this evening.

The 19-year-old, who previously won caps at U15, U16, U19, U20 and U21 levels, played the first 70 minutes for the team previously billed as the U20s.

The Elite League squad are in action again on Monday against Germany at the Jahnstadion, Regensburg.





Photo: Matchday Images