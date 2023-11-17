Slicker Set to Win Cap

Friday, 17th Nov 2023 09:36

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker looks set to add to his caps when Scotland’s U21s take on Belgium in a Euro 2025 qualifier this evening (KO 7pm).

Slicker, 21, will take his U21s caps total to 11 should he be involved against the Belgians in Roeselare. The game will be shown live on the Scotland YouTube channel.

The Scots are currently third in their group having played three matches, winning two and losing to Spain, the leaders.

Scotland's youngsters are also in action against Hungary in Budapest at the Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium on Tuesday.

Manchester-born Slicker qualifies for Scotland through his Glaswegian father.









Matchday Images