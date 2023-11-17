U18s to Host Swansea in FA Youth Cup

Friday, 17th Nov 2023 13:09

Town’s U18 have drawn Swansea City at home in round three of the FA Youth Cup.

Following the Blues’ promotion to the Championship, the youngsters no longer have to take part in rounds one and two.

Like Town, the Swans have a category two academy and are currently seventh in Professional Development League Two South, one point and one place above the Blues having played a game more.

Last season, the U18s reached the quarter-finals before losing 4-2 after-extra-time to West Ham United at Portman Road having been reduced to 10 men.

Third round ties must be played before Saturday 16th December 2023 with games taking place at clubs' main stadiums.

FA Youth Cup Third Round

1 Harrogate Town v Brighton & Hove Albion

2 Sheffield United v Cheltenham Town or Dorking Wanderers

3 Cardiff City v Fulham

4 Luton Town v Swindon Town

5 Everton v Leighton Town or Stockport County

6 Sheffield Wednesday v Hemel Hempstead Town or Exeter City

7 Burton Albion or Chester-Le-Street United v Aston Villa

8 Morecambe or Fleetwood Town v Liverpool

9 Reading or Forest Green Rovers v Rotherham United

10 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers

11 Burnley v Birmingham City

12 West Ham United v Southampton

13 Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

14 Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

15 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

16 Leicester City v Chelsea

17 Barnsley or Bradford City v Lincoln City or Walsall

18 Arsenal v Crewe Alexandra

19 West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth

20 Huddersfield Town v Erith & Belvedere or Charlton Athletic

21 AFC Wimbledon or Stevenage v Blackburn Rovers

22 Sunderland v Middlesbrough

23 Watford v Manchester City

24 Newcastle United v Leyton Orient or Tring Athletic

25 Ipswich Town v Swansea City

26 Norwich City v Leeds United

27 Millwall v Barking

28 Bristol City v Stoke City

29 AFC Fylde or Accrington Stanley v Hull City

30 Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers or Derby County

31 Preston North End v Coventry City

32 Gillingham or Eastleigh v Oxford United or Sutton United





Photo: Action Images