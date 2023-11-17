U18s to Host Swansea in FA Youth Cup
Town’s U18 have drawn Swansea City at home in round three of the FA Youth Cup.
Following the Blues’ promotion to the Championship, the youngsters no longer have to take part in rounds one and two.
Like Town, the Swans have a category two academy and are currently seventh in Professional Development League Two South, one point and one place above the Blues having played a game more.
Last season, the U18s reached the quarter-finals before losing 4-2 after-extra-time to West Ham United at Portman Road having been reduced to 10 men.
Third round ties must be played before Saturday 16th December 2023 with games taking place at clubs' main stadiums.
FA Youth Cup Third Round
1 Harrogate Town v Brighton & Hove Albion
2 Sheffield United v Cheltenham Town or Dorking Wanderers
3 Cardiff City v Fulham
4 Luton Town v Swindon Town
5 Everton v Leighton Town or Stockport County
6 Sheffield Wednesday v Hemel Hempstead Town or Exeter City
7 Burton Albion or Chester-Le-Street United v Aston Villa
8 Morecambe or Fleetwood Town v Liverpool
9 Reading or Forest Green Rovers v Rotherham United
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers
11 Burnley v Birmingham City
12 West Ham United v Southampton
13 Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace
14 Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest
15 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
16 Leicester City v Chelsea
17 Barnsley or Bradford City v Lincoln City or Walsall
18 Arsenal v Crewe Alexandra
19 West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth
20 Huddersfield Town v Erith & Belvedere or Charlton Athletic
21 AFC Wimbledon or Stevenage v Blackburn Rovers
22 Sunderland v Middlesbrough
23 Watford v Manchester City
24 Newcastle United v Leyton Orient or Tring Athletic
25 Ipswich Town v Swansea City
26 Norwich City v Leeds United
27 Millwall v Barking
28 Bristol City v Stoke City
29 AFC Fylde or Accrington Stanley v Hull City
30 Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers or Derby County
31 Preston North End v Coventry City
32 Gillingham or Eastleigh v Oxford United or Sutton United
