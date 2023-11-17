Town and Chaplin Win Silver at Football Content Awards

Friday, 17th Nov 2023 14:09 Town and forward Conor Chaplin carried off gongs at last night’s Football Content Awards ceremony at Liverpool’s Anfield. The Blues were handed the Silver Award in the Best Football Club - Football League category behind League Two new boys Wrexham, while Chaplin similarly won Silver in the Best Footballer - Football League section with skipper Sam Morsy among those who had also been nominated. “Delighted to be recognised at the Football Content Awards and to win the Silver Award,” Town’s director of media and communications Marcus Nash told TWTD. “It’s fantastic. “I’m particularly happy for my team, who work tirelessly around the clock. “They travel across the country, they go everywhere with the team and they work really, really hard to give the supporters of Ipswich Town access behind the scenes and almost give the fans the feeling of being the 12th person. “It’s been a big summer, we’ve launched a website, we’ve launched an app, we’ve got Town TV, we’ve launched a studio. It’s really been a busy year. “Of course, the content around the promotion was fantastic and I’m sure fans absolutely loved it. That’s probably played a key role in getting the award. “It’s a testament to our ownership group as well for backing us. [CEO] Mark Ashton is absolutely fantastic for the media and communications team, he fully supports us in what we’re doing and he totally understands our vision. “We’re just really thankful as a team how backed we are behind the scenes but also thankful to the supporters for their interaction with our content, for them enjoying our content and hopefully next year, you never know, we might go and get the win. “Either way, we’re absolutely delighted to be recognised and thank everybody for voting.” The Football Content Awards, which aims to celebrate the best in online football media, started life as the Football Blogging Awards in 2012 before being renamed in 2020. 🥈⚽️ The Best Footballer - Men's Football League Silver Award goes to... Conor Chaplin @conorchaplin10 👏 pic.twitter.com/9td7cFI7Oz — Football Content Awards (@The_FCAs) November 16, 2023

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



itfc58 added 14:23 - Nov 17

Would have been more delighted had they managed to find a picture of Connor in his ITFC kit! 3

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments