On-Loan Town Defender Stewart Called Up

Friday, 17th Nov 2023 20:34

On-loan Blues defender Cameron Stewart has been added to the Northern Ireland U21s squad for their Euro 2025 qualifier against England at Goodison Park on Tuesday.

Stewart is currently on loan with Cove Rangers and has made 10 appearances for the Scottish League One club.

The 20-year-old has previously been capped by Northern Ireland at U16, U17 and U19 levels.

The Ballymena-born centre-half, who is contracted to the Blues until next summer, is yet to make a senior appearance for Town having joined the academy from Linfield in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, Town's U18s have been drawn against current holders Needham Market in the semi-finals of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

The Blues youngsters, who won 2-1 away at Ipswich Wanderers in the previous round, play all their games away in the competition and therefore, despite having come out of the hat as the home side, will face the Marketmen at Bloomfields in the tie.





Photo: TWTD