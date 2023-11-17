Slicker Keeps Clean Sheet as Scotland U21s Win in Belgium

Friday, 17th Nov 2023 21:12

Town keeper Cieran Slicker kept a clean sheet as Scotland’s U21s recorded a 2-0 victory away against Belgium in a Euro 2025 qualifier in Roeselare this evening.

Slicker, who has now taken his U21s caps to 11, and his teammates have now won their last three matches and are up to second in their group behind Spain.

Scotland's youngsters are in action again on Tuesday against Hungary in Budapest at the Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium.

A big save from @slicks1_ keeps our Under-21s in the lead 👏



➡️ Watch live here: https://t.co/nhkyxVrFdi#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/F4tmV0AzB1 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 17, 2023





Photo: TWTD