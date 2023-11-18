Broadhead and Morgan Could Win Caps

Saturday, 18th Nov 2023 09:55 Blues forward Nathan Broadhead will hope to add to his Wales caps later today with Wales, while youngster Rio Morgan could be involved with Northern Ireland’s U19s. The Welsh are in Euro 2024 qualifier action away against Armenia in Yerevan this afternoon (KO 2pm, S4C and Viaplay 1). Broadhead, 25, will be hoping to win his eighth full cap, while teammate Wes Burns wasn’t included in the squad having suffered a shoulder injury while on international duty in October, although the winger returned as a sub in the 3-2 victory over Swansea just before the break. The Welsh are in action again when they face Türkiye in another qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday 21st November. Morgan is with the Northern Ireland U19s, who are coached by former Town defender Gareth McAuley. They face Czechia in Larne this evening in their second game in a mini-tournament they’re hosting having lost 2-1 to Hungary in their first. They complete their games when they play Portugal on Tuesday. Forward Morgan, 17, will win his eighth cap if he plays a part in today’s match. The game is being live streamed by FIFA here. Young Town keeper Woody Williamson is with the Scotland U19s, who are in Bulgaria for Euro 2024 qualifying round group games and has been named on the bench for this morning’s game against Andorra in Albena. The 17-year-old keeper won his fourth U19s cap and kept a clean sheet as the Scots youngsters drew 0-0 with the hosts in Varna on Wednesday. They complete their games when they take on Serbia back in Varna on Tuesday.

Photo: Reuters



